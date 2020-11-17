Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.46% of Synopsys worth $147,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 41.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

