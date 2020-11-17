Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $41,218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 40.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $21,349,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 364,639 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

