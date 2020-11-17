Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Norfolk Southern worth $213,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 50,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $246.77 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $247.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.