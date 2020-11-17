Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Booking worth $272,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 24,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 47,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,838.52.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,109.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,765.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,706.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

