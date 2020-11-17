Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $279,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

