Swiss National Bank Sells 83,600 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.84% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $183,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

