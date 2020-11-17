Swiss National Bank Sells 73,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of General Motors worth $148,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

