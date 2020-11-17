Swiss National Bank Sells 413,500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994,524 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 413,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of eBay worth $156,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 83.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,551 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock worth $5,882,593. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

