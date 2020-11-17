Swiss National Bank Sells 36,100 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.46% of Ross Stores worth $153,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 177.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 44.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

