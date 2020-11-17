Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of MercadoLibre worth $188,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $489,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in MercadoLibre by 16.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 150.7% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. 140166 raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

MELI stock opened at $1,286.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,490.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8,038.94 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,047.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

