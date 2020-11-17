Swiss National Bank Sells 21,300 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Deere & Company worth $256,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,699,000 after buying an additional 76,598 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $188.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

