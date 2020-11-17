Swiss National Bank Sells 13,400 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $160,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $407.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.16 and its 200-day moving average is $401.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

