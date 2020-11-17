Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $289,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,972,000 after acquiring an additional 717,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

PLD stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

