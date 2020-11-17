Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $167,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

