Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 872,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.50% of Public Storage worth $194,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

