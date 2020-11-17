Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,600 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Digital Realty Trust worth $159,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,833.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

