Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Emerson Electric worth $152,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

