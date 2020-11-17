Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Anthem worth $282,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Anthem by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Anthem by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $333.15 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

