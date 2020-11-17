Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,557,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $158,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.06.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

