Swiss National Bank Has $282.05 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of T-Mobile US worth $282,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

