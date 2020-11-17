Swiss National Bank Has $276.27 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $276,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,433,000 after buying an additional 216,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

