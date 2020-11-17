Swiss National Bank Has $197.07 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $197,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 16.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $248.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.