Swiss National Bank Has $189.69 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $189,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 90.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,419 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

GIS opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

