Swiss National Bank Has $178.39 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $178,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Insiders have sold a total of 158,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.