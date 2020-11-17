Swiss National Bank Has $176.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Illumina worth $176,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Illumina by 49.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Illumina by 27.2% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,283 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Illumina by 3.8% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 541,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,255,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,160. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $296.73 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

