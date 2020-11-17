Swiss National Bank Has $164.78 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of TC Energy worth $164,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,863,000 after acquiring an additional 81,695 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

