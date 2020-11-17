Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $172,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $337.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $337.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.