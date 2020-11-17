Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Analog Devices worth $167,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

