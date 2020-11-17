Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Lululemon Athletica worth $158,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $331.77 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

