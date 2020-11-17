Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,200 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,477,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after acquiring an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,945,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,214 shares of company stock worth $70,239,802. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

