Swiss National Bank Buys 6,500 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Equinix worth $283,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $11,321,174. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

EQIX opened at $755.09 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

