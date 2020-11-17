Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) vs. Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Critical Review

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) and Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sumitomo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo and Grupo Simec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo 0 2 0 0 2.00 Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sumitomo pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sumitomo pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sumitomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sumitomo has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo and Grupo Simec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo $49.07 billion 0.32 $1.59 billion $1.27 9.94 Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.77 -$85.07 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo and Grupo Simec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo 0.99% 1.79% 0.61% Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sumitomo beats Grupo Simec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles. The company's Infrastructure segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; retails electricity; and offers delivery, customs clearance, transportation, and insurance services. It also engages in the development and operation of industrial parks; and industrial facilities and equipment, water, transportation systems and infrastructure, airports, smart city project, environmental solutions, and storage battery businesses. Its Media & Digital segment engages in the cable television, multi-channel programming distribution, movies, digital media-related, video content-related, TV shopping, e-commerce, ICT platform, digital solution, corporate venture capital, cellular phones, gift cards, and smart communications platform businesses, as well as provision of value-added services. The company's Living Related & Real Estate segment operates food supermarkets and drugstore chains; offers vegetables, fruits, and meats; and trades in cement, wood, building materials, and biomass, as well as buildings, retail facilities, residences, logistics facilities, and real estate funds. Its Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment develops and trades in mineral and energy resources, commodity derivatives, liquefied petroleum gas, battery, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, and animal drugs. Sumitomo Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.