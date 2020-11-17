Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Steel Partners stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $219.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.