State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in State Street by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in State Street by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

