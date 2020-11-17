State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $39,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

