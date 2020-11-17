State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of The Allstate worth $43,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth $39,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $8,985,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 200.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,644,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of ALL opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

