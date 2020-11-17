State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 680 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $43,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MSCI by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,075. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.78.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $397.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.80 and a 200 day moving average of $353.12. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

