State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,524 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $46,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.66.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,514,827.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,597,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock worth $26,580,722. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

