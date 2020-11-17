State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 440 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of AutoZone worth $41,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,146.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,160.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,149.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

