State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 340 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Clorox worth $40,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

NYSE CLX opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.31 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

