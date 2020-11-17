State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 314 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 39.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 502,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,586,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 378.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

