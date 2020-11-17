State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 310 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cintas worth $42,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cintas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cintas by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

CTAS opened at $368.66 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.74 and a 200-day moving average of $296.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.