State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,092 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $46,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $135.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $456,172.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

