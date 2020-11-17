State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,949 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

