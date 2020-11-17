State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 318,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,883,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 176,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,621 shares of company stock worth $25,351,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.