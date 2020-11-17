State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $42,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

