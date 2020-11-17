State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Aptiv worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

