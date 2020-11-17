State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 710 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Exelon worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

