State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 520 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 521,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 430,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

