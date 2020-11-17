State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 245 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cerner worth $32,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cerner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 607.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

